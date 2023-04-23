Ministry of Defense has better results in the fight against drugs than the previous government

Today I want to take advantage of this space to talk about something quite relevant and important for our country, especially within the framework of the security approach in which a great drug seizure strategy is being carried out that to date has produced great results and that accounts for of a new focus in the approach to the fight against drugs and which also shows that we came with a wrong model.

For this government, tackling the global drug problem implies a new paradigm that does not criminalize the weakest links in the production chain, but uses state intelligence to minimize infrastructure, attacking sources of income while progressing in the process. comprehensive substitution of illegal economies to productive economies that dignifies rural populations and protects nature.

The strategy has been so efficient that the current government manages to improve the figures of the previous government. If the data for the first seven months of Iván Duque are compared with those of President Petro, it can be seen that, for example, increase in a 73,8% las seized aircraftin 39,9% the seized cocainein 116% the seized sheet. And also if the parallel is made between the figures that were received in the last seven months versus the management of these first months, it can be seen that increased in 135.5% The number of seized aircraftin 52,7% the kilos of seized coca leaf and in 20.5% the illicit drug production infrastructure destroyed.

The strategy of this government, which is designed to protect life from multiple approaches, understood that the root problem must be attacked and those figures that are presented show the high impact on criminal finances, which undoubtedly means a greater blow to the structures , much more than the number of hectares eradicated, it is worth saying in this space that the reseeding percentage has historically been high and stable.

I am pleased that this government is much more than a speech and, in keeping with its humanist approach to security, it is taking care of the people in the territories while attacking the problem from the root to generate great changes in the world drug problem and I reiterate my support for the Minister Velásquez in his grand strategy.