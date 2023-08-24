Title: Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park: A Model for Innovation and Development in Northeast China

Publication Date: August 24, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Peng Yi

The Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park, located in the Harbin New Area, has emerged as a thriving hub for technological innovation and economic development. With the integration of Shenzhen’s experience and the rich resources of Harbin, the park has become a driving force behind the region’s industrial growth.

Since the signing of the “Agreement on Cooperation and Joint Construction of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park” in May 2019, the park has attracted 590 registered companies with a cumulative registered capital of 21.921 billion yuan. Among these companies are industry leaders such as Huawei, Neusoft, Qi Anxin, Siling Robotics, and Harbin Institute of Technology Satellites, which have helped establish the park as a major digital economy industry cluster.

One of the key factors contributing to the rapid development of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park is its unique enclave model. By leveraging Shenzhen’s successful practices and adapting them to the local context, the park has created a business environment that rivals the best in China. The park’s meticulous planning, adherence to construction standards, and focus on industrial advantages have positioned it for faster development than even the bustling city of Shenzhen.

Through the “enclave” model, the park has established itself as a “special zone” within Harbin, separating it from traditional evaluation and land bidding processes. It has also replicated Shenzhen’s practice of optimizing the business environment by establishing a customized “park government service center” and “party-mass service center,” which handle all administrative affairs, ensuring a hassle-free experience for companies operating within the park.

To support its growth, the park has attracted top-tier talent from both domestic and international sources. A comprehensive planning process was carried out with the help of these teams, resulting in the development of a production and city services axis that stretches across the entire park. Moreover, the park aims to create a comprehensive warm corridor featuring a 23-kilometer sponge city waterfront and a 48-kilometer greenway, making it an attractive and livable destination for businesses and tourists alike.

In terms of industrial construction, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park focuses on strategic emerging industries such as new-generation information technology and new materials. Emphasis is also placed on modern service industries, making the park a breeding ground for innovation. By improving elements such as talent, technology, and capital, the park has established a financial service platform and investment funds to connect enterprises with the capital market.

Looking ahead, the park aims to deepen cooperation with Shenzhen and expand collaboration in advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, and strategic emerging industries. By harnessing the power of science and technology, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park aspires to contribute to the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China and become a shining example of deepened North-South cooperation.

As technology continues to empower development and innovation, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park stands as a testament to the effective utilization of resources and the pursuit of excellence. Its success not only bodes well for the region but also serves as an inspiration for other industrial parks seeking to forge their path to prosperity through technological advancement.

