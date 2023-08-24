Home » Satisfy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Team Up to Redefine Running Apparel
Our Legacy and Satisfy Collaborate to Launch “WORK SHOP RUNNING” Series

The renowned fashion brand Our Legacy has partnered with the French sports function brand Satisfy to introduce a new collection called “WORK SHOP RUNNING.” This collaboration aims to bring a fresh cultural perspective to running apparel.

Satisfy’s principal, Brice Partouche, expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance-focused approach taken by many big brands. He believes that running should be associated with music, art, and immersive experiences. Through this joint venture, Satisfy hopes to redefine the culture surrounding running and offer individuals a choice beyond traditional sportswear.

Satisfy has established a strong reputation in the running apparel industry due to its expertise in using high-quality fabrics and creating a unique aesthetic. This collaboration with Our Legacy’s WORK SHOP division further emphasizes Satisfy’s commitment to innovation.

The upcoming “WORK SHOP RUNNING” collection features a trench coat and short suit, both available in various vibrant colors. These garments are made from Italian MAJO TECH ripstop nylon, treated with a water-repellent salt treatment. Additionally, the collection showcases three new dyed Satisfy jersey Japanese AuraLite 4 stretch fabrics in sleeveless and short-sleeved designs.

The “WORK SHOP RUNNING” series will be available for purchase starting August 25th on the official websites of both brands, as well as at Dover Street Market London, Ginza, New York, and Los Angeles physical stores. Fashion enthusiasts and running enthusiasts alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

With the combined expertise of Our Legacy and Satisfy, the “WORK SHOP RUNNING” collection promises to offer a unique blend of style, functionality, and a fresh perspective on running apparel.

