The Shenzhen Stock Exchange disclosed that as of August 31, 2022, a total of 1,179 GEM companies have disclosed the “2022 Semi-Annual Report” on schedule, achieving a total operating income of 1,516.669 billion yuan, with an average operating income of 1.286 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.10%, nearly Sixty percent of the company’s operating income maintained growth. As of August 31, 2022, 360 newly listed companies under the registration system have landed on the Growth Enterprise Market. Among the newly listed companies, the average operating income was 1.103 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.97%. In the first half of 2022, among the 312 “little giant” enterprises on the Growth Enterprise Market, 279 achieved profitability and 156 achieved a year-on-year increase in net profit. Under the strong guarantee of direct financing, the R&D intensity of GEM companies has been continuously improved. In the first half of 2022, the total R&D investment of GEM companies reached 73.276 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.07%.

(Headquarters reporter Yang Litian Shaqian)