Recently, some media have photographed Yang Mi, Er Dongsheng, and Yan Jie appearing for a dinner in Hengdian.

At about 10 o’clock that night, director Er Dongsheng waited for someone at the entrance of the hotel. After a while, a car stopped beside Er Dongsheng, and Er Dongsheng came to check. At this time, Yang Mi just got out of the car. After getting off the bus, Yang Mi opened his arms to give Er Dongsheng a big hug, and then the two entered the restaurant.

At about 12:00 in the morning, Yang Mi and Er Dongsheng came out together. After they said goodbye at the door of the hotel, Yang Mi took a car and left. In this regard, many people have speculated whether the two will have a new cooperation, but some fans said that Yang Mi is just having a meal with friends, so there is no need to pay too much attention.

It is reported that Er Dongsheng is a famous Chinese film and television director and screenwriter. Since July 2015, he has served as the chairman of the board of directors of the Hong Kong Film Awards Association. He directed films such as “New Love”, “Truth”, “Mong Kok Night”, “The King of Guns” and “I Am a Passerby”.

Previously, his new work “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” has released finalized posters, character posters and the theme song MV of the same name. It will be released in theaters on September 9. The film is based on the reality of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia” Adapted from historical events, it vividly reproduces the past of the Republic more than 60 years ago, which was full of national love.

