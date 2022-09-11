Source Title: Shi Mei, Vice President of Tencent Cloud: Building an Energy Ecological Cooperation System to Accelerate the Digitalization of the Industry

“Whether it is an energy company or a digital company, it is impossible for a single company to complete the historical mission of energy digitalization. It must build a complete ecological cooperation system and work together to speed up the digitalization process of the energy industry and the pace of achieving carbon neutrality. “Shi Mei, vice president of Tencent Cloud and head of the energy and resources industry, said in the “Dialogue” program of the Central Radio and Television Station broadcast on the evening of September 10. Digitization has penetrated into thousands of industries today, and is profoundly changing the transformation path of China‘s economy. Especially after the dual carbon goal was put forward, “digitization” and “energy” are more closely linked. The ace column “Dialogue” of China Central Radio and Television Station recently invited representatives of companies such as Tencent Cloud and China Southern Power Grid and industry experts to fully discuss how to achieve “1+1 greater than 2” in energy and digitalization. Shi Mei believes that when Tencent Cloud is “doing energy”, it does not mean directly entering the energy field itself, such as doing photovoltaics, charging and so on. Since September 2018, Tencent has proposed to be a digital assistant in all walks of life. Tencent Cloud’s “doing energy” mainly relies on its connection advantages and technical capabilities to help energy companies connect more efficiently inside and outside the company and more fully improve production. Management efficiency, and ultimately help it achieve cost reduction and efficiency increase, energy saving and carbon reduction. “Tencent Cloud takes ‘connection’ and ‘intelligence’ as the core, and just released two products for the energy industry at the Beijing Service Trade Fair, namely energy connectors and energy digital twins.” Shi Mei in the “Dialogue” program express. Energy Connector (Tencent EnerLink) is a multi-level and multi-dimensional super connection platform, which can help enterprises solve business problems, improve internal and external work collaboration efficiency, and reduce operating costs; energy digital twin (Tencent EnerTwin) uses big data, artificial Technologies such as intelligence and digital twin serve production scenarios, optimize the production process and energy use process, and improve quality and efficiency. See also Is the Fed's aggressive rate hike a "good medicine" or "poison" for inflation? - FT Chinese Network “The digital transformation of the energy industry, including the carbon neutrality of the entire society, needs to rely on the power of ‘ecology’. To this end, Tencent Cloud will build an ‘energy connector’ open to all ecological partners on the basis of the digital base of ‘energy connector’. Carbon Factory’.” Shi Mei said. Shi Mei said: “The application problems, model problems and optimization problems in the ‘last mile’ of energy may not be Tencent Cloud’s best thing, which requires more professional partners to participate in solving. We open our own technical base, Build a ‘energy carbon factory’ to bring together and aggregate digital applications that help solve problems in the energy industry to jointly serve the digital needs of energy companies.” The viewpoint of “building an energy ecological cooperation system to help the digitalization of the industry” won the resonance of the experts and digital enterprises present. Li Peng, general manager of China Southern Power Grid Digital Grid Group Co., Ltd., said: “When China Southern Power Grid Corporation proposed its corporate strategy three years ago, it specifically mentioned that the power grid should transform into an ecological service provider.” Peng Xu, chief digital officer of Sany Heavy Energy, said: “In the process of energy transformation, from networking to digitalization to intelligence, we all need different ecosystems, we will use some things from Tencent Cloud, and we will also Willing to cooperate with more digital companies, including our energy companies.” Tencent Cloud has long been committed to the digital transformation of the energy industry and sustainable economic and social development. At present, it has served more than 20 central state-owned enterprises and more than 300 industrial enterprises in the energy field. Based on the energy connector (Tencent EnerLink) and energy digital twin (Tencent EnerTwin) multi-technology integration series products, Tencent Cloud and industry partners have created a comprehensive energy service platform, a fully connected production line, intelligent equipment operation and maintenance, intelligent field station, Dozens of energy digital solutions such as smart mines and smart marketing.

