Store Hours: For once, there’s a compromise instead of a stalemate Revolution under Berns Lauben: Social partners find a solution that suits both. The model could set a precedent.

Soon on Saturday until 6 p.m.? Social partners want to test new shop opening times in a pilot project. Bild: Christian Beutler/ Keystone

When it comes to shop opening hours, there are two irreconcilable camps: on the one hand, the shop owners and trade associations, who want more and more freedom, and on the other hand, the trade unions, who categorically oppose any expansion – and mostly with success. Seen in this way, the latest report from Bern is a small revolution.