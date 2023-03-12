8
Store Hours: For once, there’s a compromise instead of a stalemate
Revolution under Berns Lauben: Social partners find a solution that suits both. The model could set a precedent.
When it comes to shop opening hours, there are two irreconcilable camps: on the one hand, the shop owners and trade associations, who want more and more freedom, and on the other hand, the trade unions, who categorically oppose any expansion – and mostly with success. Seen in this way, the latest report from Bern is a small revolution.
