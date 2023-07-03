Home » Shopping, off to the July sales. But watch out for the smart ones: how to avoid scams
Business

Shopping, off to the July sales. But watch out for the smart ones: how to avoid scams

by admin
Shopping, off to the July sales. But watch out for the smart ones: how to avoid scams

Balanced at the starting blocks. Off on 6/7. That’s when they start from Region to Region and the news

The sales “season” will start on Thursday 6 July, with different starting dates from Region to Region. Sales will go on for six weeks.

For the first time, it brings back thebreaking latest newsthe season of discounts it will therefore not open on the first Saturday of the month: Abruzzo: 6 July – 2 September, Basilicata: 6 July – 2 September, Province of Bolzano: 14 July (18 August in tourist municipalities) – 11 August (15 September in tourist municipalities), Calabria: 6 July – 30 August, Campania: July 6 – August 30, Emilia Romagna: July 6 – August 31, Friuli Venezia Giulia: July 6 – September 30, Lazio: July 6 – August 16, Liguria: July 6 – August 16, Lombardy: July 6 – August 30, Marche : July 6 – August 31, Molise: July 6 – August 31, Piedmont: July 6 – August 31, Puglia: July 6 – September 15, Sardinia: July 6 – August 30, Sicily: July 6 – September 15, Tuscany: 6 July – 31 August, Province of Trento: traders choose the start and end dates independently Umbria: 6 July – 31 August, Valle D’Aosta: 6 July – 30 September, Veneto: 6 July – 30 August.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The reform of the registration system for the first batch of companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen main boards to issue shares has been fully implemented_News Center_中国网

You may also like

Titanic submersible: Inmates knew something was going wrong

Mexican Peso Appreciates Against the Dollar as Remittances...

European cohesion and transport networks: what role for...

Glory Zhao Ming: Apple Emerges as Strongest Competitor...

“The most luxurious skin care in the world”

Resolution 3 of 06/26/2023 – Exequatur to the...

RBB affair: ARD employee settles accounts with public...

South Korea’s Inflation Rate Continues to Fall, Supporting...

Borsa Milano confirms quota 28 thousand. Eyes only...

Police do not see themselves as friends and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy