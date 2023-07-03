Shopping, off to the July sales. But watch out for the smart ones: how to avoid scams

Balanced at the starting blocks. Off on 6/7. That’s when they start from Region to Region and the news

The sales “season” will start on Thursday 6 July, with different starting dates from Region to Region. Sales will go on for six weeks.

For the first time, it brings back thebreaking latest newsthe season of discounts it will therefore not open on the first Saturday of the month: Abruzzo: 6 July – 2 September, Basilicata: 6 July – 2 September, Province of Bolzano: 14 July (18 August in tourist municipalities) – 11 August (15 September in tourist municipalities), Calabria: 6 July – 30 August, Campania: July 6 – August 30, Emilia Romagna: July 6 – August 31, Friuli Venezia Giulia: July 6 – September 30, Lazio: July 6 – August 16, Liguria: July 6 – August 16, Lombardy: July 6 – August 30, Marche : July 6 – August 31, Molise: July 6 – August 31, Piedmont: July 6 – August 31, Puglia: July 6 – September 15, Sardinia: July 6 – August 30, Sicily: July 6 – September 15, Tuscany: 6 July – 31 August, Province of Trento: traders choose the start and end dates independently Umbria: 6 July – 31 August, Valle D’Aosta: 6 July – 30 September, Veneto: 6 July – 30 August.

