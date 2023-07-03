Insect Bite Allergies: Up to 3.6% of Children at Risk of Serious Reactions During the Summer

With the arrival of summer and outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and swimming, the risk of being stung by insects, especially wasps, bees and hornets, also increases.

With the arrival of summer and outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and swimming, the risk of being stung by insects, especially wasps, bees and hornets, also increases. According to a study conducted by the Italian Society of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology (Siaip), adverse reactions to hymenoptera venom concern a percentage that varies from 0.3% to 3.6% of children. It is essential to identify the insect responsible to start the appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic pathway.

The president of Siaip, Michele Miraglia del Giudice, explains that the most common systemic reactions, such as urticaria, redness, itching, wheals, swelling of the eyelids or lips, occur in 1% to 3% of cases. Being able to distinguish the type of insect is important to define the appropriate treatment. Bee stings and wasp stings are distinguished by the fact that a bee’s sting, unlike a wasp’s, remains lodged in the skin. It is advisable to remove it as soon as possible as the poison spreads in the first 10-20 seconds. Hornets, on the other hand, are recognized by their larger size and the intense pain caused by the sting.

The most common reactions are local, such as redness, swelling, pain and itching. These symptoms can last for several days. Extensive local reactions usually develop 6 to 12 hours after the sting, increase in size over 24 to 48 hours, and may persist for 5 to 10 days or more. Usually, they require only symptomatic treatment with cold compresses, oral pain relievers or antihistamines, and/or local steroids to reduce inflammation.

However, in about 1% to 3% of cases, children may experience an allergic reaction to insect stings that can range from mild to potentially life-threatening. These reactions can involve different body systems, such as the skin, gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, nervous system, and cardiovascular system. Cristiana Indolfi, pediatric allergist at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” and secretary of Siaip, underlines that the most serious clinical manifestation of allergic reactions mediated by IgE immunoglobulins is anaphylaxis. In these cases, it is essential to take the child to the emergency room, where an intramuscular injection of adrenaline will be given. Referral to a specialized allergy center is recommended for all patients with a history of systemic reaction to hymenoptera venom.

While waiting for a specialist pediatric allergy evaluation, it is important to take precautions to avoid the risk of further serious reactions. It is advisable to prescribe a treatment plan that includes self-injectable adrenaline and protect children with simple but important rules. The Italian Society of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology underlines the importance of raising awareness on the subject and providing clear information to parents so that they are aware of the risks associated with insect bites and know how to act in the event of adverse reactions.

In conclusion, during the summer, when outdoor activities increase, it is essential to pay attention to insect stings, especially from wasps, bees and hornets, as a significant percentage of children can develop adverse reactions, even serious ones. Recognizing the insect responsible and taking appropriate preventative measures, such as prescribing a treatment plan and using self-injectable adrenaline, can help ensure the safety and well-being of children during their summer activities.

