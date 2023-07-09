Short seller: $30 billion loss as three stocks rally

Short sellers had to accept heavy losses this year. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This year’s strong stock rally has resulted in big losses for short sellers, according to S3 Partners.

According to the market research firm, short selling has increased amid the rally as hedge funds increase their leverage.

These are the three stocks that caused $30 billion in losses for short sellers, according to S3.

The monster rally in tech stocks since the start of the year has caused massive losses for short sellers, and investors continue to increase bets on short positions, according to a Friday note from market research firm S3 Partners Research.

According to Ihor Dusanivsky, managing director of S3 Partners, shorting of US stocks rose to over $1 trillion by the end of June, compared to $864 billion at the end of 2022.

Much of this increase in short selling is attributed to hedge funds hedging their long stock bets while adding leverage to their portfolios. “Hedge funds have increased the overall size of their portfolios to gain more exposure to the volatile and bullish market,” Dusaniwsky said.

Overall, short sellers lost $122.1 billion in market value in the first six months of the year, with just three stocks causing a total loss of $30 billion.

With the US Nasdaq 100 index up nearly 40 percent year-to-date, the market research firm has identified the top stocks that have caused the biggest losses for short sellers, and it’s no surprise that they’re largely focused on the technology sector.

These are the top 10 stocks that have caused short sellers the biggest losses so far this year, according to S3 Partners:

10. Coinbase

Sopa Images/Getty Images

Ticker: COIN

Short seller losses: $1.5 billion

Performance since the beginning of the year: 129.2 percent

9. Advanced Micro Devices

AMD CEO Lisa Su

Steve Marcus/Reuters

Ticker: AMD

Short Seller Losses: $1.6 billion

Performance since the beginning of the year: 78.0 percent

8. Broadcom

Reuters

Ticker: AVGO

Short Seller Losses: $2.0 billion

Year-to-date performance: 53.2 percent

7. Palo Alto Networks

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Ticker: PANW

Short seller losses: $2.3 billion

Year-to-date performance: 79.7 percent

6. Amazon

Getty

Ticker: AMZN

Short seller losses: $3.2 billion (2.9 billion euros)

Year-to-date performance: 55.8 percent

5. Microsoft

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT

Short Selling Losses: $4.0 billion

Year-to-date performance: 42.4 percent

4. The Meta Platform

Getty Images

Ticker: META

Short seller losses: $4.5 billion

Performance since the beginning of the year: 143.5 percent

3. Apple

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Losses from short selling: $7.5 billion

Year-to-date performance: 48.1 percent

2. Nvidia

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker: NVDA

Short seller losses: 9.1 billion dollars (8.3 billion euros)

Year-to-date performance: 194.3 percent

1. Tesla

Getty Images

Ticker: TSLA

Short seller losses: 13.0 billion dollars (11.9 billion euros)

Performance since the beginning of the year: 126.5 percent

