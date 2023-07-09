Short seller with ninety percent win rate reveals his strategy

David Capablanca is Short Seller. David Capablanca

David Capablanca started shorting stocks in 2016 but only became successful in 2020.

Once a stock recovers, he looks for nine signals that suggest it’s about to crash.

He compares his process to a pilot’s checklist: If everything fits, you’re good to go.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

David Capablanca dreamed of becoming an architect and creating structures that would live long after his death. He pursued this goal by graduating from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Design in architecture and then earning a degree from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2016.

However, when he started his career as a junior architect at about $28 an hour, he realized it would take more than a decade to pay off his student loans. After going to college for many years, he also had to factor in bad credit, rent, and a car bill.

Until then, he hadn’t given much thought to how he could make a lot of money. He focused on pursuing his passion. But life began anew when the doctor told him he had just two weeks to live because of a brain tumor unless he had brain surgery, he said.

“The doctor gave me a life expectancy of 50 years,” Capablanca told Business Insider. “I have to use these 50 years. I can’t waste these years getting into debt all the time. The whole life of bad credit, debt and stress had to stop. When I was 30 I called my parents and asked for help to pay my rent – this had to stop.