Home » Jhelum: Cylinder explosion in hotel, six people died
News

Jhelum: Cylinder explosion in hotel, six people died

by admin
Jhelum: Cylinder explosion in hotel, six people died

The death toll rose to six while 10 were seriously injured in a cylinder blast in a three-storey private hotel near GT Road in Jhelum on Sunday morning.

Regarding the incident in Kala Gharan, District Emergency Officer Engineer Rana Saeed Ahmed said that 16 people have been pulled out of the debris of the building so far, out of which six have died while 10 injured have been transferred to DHQ Hospital. has gone

He said that ‘at this time the rescue teams are clearing the basement of the hotel and this operation will continue for two to three hours.’

He said that ‘there were people in the hotel at the time of the blast, so the damage was more.’

“The remaining floors of the hotel have been cleared. However, it is feared that there may be people under the debris in the basement.’

DPO Jhelum Nasir Mehmood Bajwa is also present at the spot along with senior police officers and police personnel.

Jhelum Police is communicating information to people on social media while DPO Jhelum is monitoring the relief activities through video link.

Jhelum Police said on Twitter that the debris is being removed with the help of heavy machinery and all available resources are being utilised.

You may also like

Heavy rains in North India, more than 22...

Man Confesses to Brutal Murder of Pregnant Partner:...

British police seize more than 700 weapons in...

The Enriching and Diverse Summer Tourism Market: Cultural...

Positive long-term prospects for emerging markets From Benzinga...

Eight thousand people confined: the ELN armed strike...

Millionaires Refuse To Spend On These 5 Things...

How much money will the victims of the...

They discover a new species of frog in...

Strengthening of the administrative capacity of Small Municipalities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy