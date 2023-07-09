Jhelum: Cylinder explosion in hotel, six people died

The death toll rose to six while 10 were seriously injured in a cylinder blast in a three-storey private hotel near GT Road in Jhelum on Sunday morning.

Regarding the incident in Kala Gharan, District Emergency Officer Engineer Rana Saeed Ahmed said that 16 people have been pulled out of the debris of the building so far, out of which six have died while 10 injured have been transferred to DHQ Hospital. has gone

He said that ‘at this time the rescue teams are clearing the basement of the hotel and this operation will continue for two to three hours.’

He said that ‘there were people in the hotel at the time of the blast, so the damage was more.’

Under the supervision of DPO Jhelum Nasir Mehmood Bajwa, the rescue operation of Jhelum Police is continuing. Jhelum police officers are actively participating in relief activities. The debris of the building is being removed with the help of heavy machinery. The injured are being shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/G3VjTvlWPt — JHELUM POLICE (@police_jhelum) July 9, 2023

“The remaining floors of the hotel have been cleared. However, it is feared that there may be people under the debris in the basement.’

DPO Jhelum Nasir Mehmood Bajwa is also present at the spot along with senior police officers and police personnel.

Jhelum Police is communicating information to people on social media while DPO Jhelum is monitoring the relief activities through video link.

Jhelum Police said on Twitter that the debris is being removed with the help of heavy machinery and all available resources are being utilised.