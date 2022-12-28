Home Business Short-term hot-rolled market is expected to continue to rise slightly as supply declines | Hot-rolled_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Short-term hot-rolled market is expected to continue to rise slightly as supply declines | Hot-rolled_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Short-term hot-rolled market is expected to continue to rise slightly as supply declines | Hot-rolled_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Jintou.com

On December 27, the market price of hot-rolled coils was 4142 yuan/ton, up 0.63% from the previous trading day and down 14.98% year-on-year.

Today’s black futures fluctuated at a high level in red, and the price of steel billet increased, which boosted market sentiment, and traders’ quotations increased accordingly. However, the contradiction between supply and demand still exists.Hot rollInventories are still low, and raw materialsiron oreIsawaCokeUnder the strong rise of steel prices, the profits of steel companies have been compressed again, production shutdowns have increased, and supply has declined. In addition, as the end of the year is approaching, the weather is cold, most cities are at the peak of positive outbreaks, and the terminal construction site ends early, and the demand performance is weak. It is expected that the short-term hot-rolled market will continue to rise slightly.

(Article source: SunSir)

Kind tips:Watch the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to Jintou.com APP.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Major (Stanford): "Worries are exposure to Chinese stocks by funds and retail investors"

You may also like

UK CEBR: World economy headed for recession in...

Wall Street: the big banks are gloating. $1...

Can’t sell anymore?Tesla’s global order squeeze has plummeted,...

The central parity rate of RMB against the...

Weak actual terminal demand and low inventory form...

Crude oil trading reminder: Putin signed the “oil...

Gold Trading Reminder: Gold prices are rising steadily,...

U.S. bond yields rose sharply on the first...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Improving household...

Redmi K60 Pro hands-on: 2K Chinese screen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy