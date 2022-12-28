Source: Jintou.com

On December 27, the market price of hot-rolled coils was 4142 yuan/ton, up 0.63% from the previous trading day and down 14.98% year-on-year.

Today’s black futures fluctuated at a high level in red, and the price of steel billet increased, which boosted market sentiment, and traders’ quotations increased accordingly. However, the contradiction between supply and demand still exists.Hot rollInventories are still low, and raw materialsiron oreIsawaCokeUnder the strong rise of steel prices, the profits of steel companies have been compressed again, production shutdowns have increased, and supply has declined. In addition, as the end of the year is approaching, the weather is cold, most cities are at the peak of positive outbreaks, and the terminal construction site ends early, and the demand performance is weak. It is expected that the short-term hot-rolled market will continue to rise slightly.

