Shortage of Aircraft Forces Spirit Airline to Abandon Aguadilla and Ponce Airports

Spirit Airlines Abandons Aguadilla and Ponce Airports Due to Aircraft Shortage

December 3, 2023 – In a recent announcement, Spirit Airlines revealed that it will be abandoning the Aguadilla and Ponce airports, citing a shortage of aircraft caused by a recall of certain engines. This move will eliminate the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale routes at these airports.

Crystal Bell, the director of air and maritime access for the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, confirmed that Spirit Airlines informed them about the operational changes, which are a result of the shortage. According to Bell, the airline has had to take some aircraft out of operation until necessary repairs can be carried out.

“This situation has led them to reevaluate their routes across all markets they operate in, not just Puerto Rico,” Bell stated. However, John Kirby, Spirit’s vice president of networks, expressed hope that the airline will be able to resume service at Mercedita International Airport and Rafael Hernández International Airport by next summer.

Bell emphasized that despite the cancellations, the capacity at both Aguadilla and Ponce airports is projected to be above average based on seat availability over the past decade. Additionally, Spirit Airlines has announced five new routes in the past year and currently operates nearly 20 daily flights to 12 destinations.

“We will continue to work closely with the airline to facilitate the return of these routes, as they are vital for expanding travel options, promoting tourist activity, supporting economic development, and creating jobs throughout the island,” Bell assured.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is also exploring alternative options with other airlines to recover outbound capacity in Aguadilla and Ponce. They remain committed to further developing air access and ensuring a seamless travel experience for tourists.