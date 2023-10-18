Yolanda Andrade Claims Mitzy Has Evidence of Alleged Romance with Verónica Castro

Yolanda Andrade Claims Designer Mitzy Has Evidence of Alleged Romance with Verónica Castro

Yolanda Andrade, the popular host, is once again making headlines with her claims about an alleged romance between herself and actress Verónica Castro. In a recent meeting with the press, Andrade revealed that fashion designer Mitzy is a witness to their closeness.

“And I saw him at an airport in Amsterdam. I don’t know if Mitzy caught a paparazzi, we have to go get the suitcase, but no, I don’t think he’d do the trick if I hadn’t done it to him. Mitzy, keep the dresses, why do you return them to her?” said Andrade.

Mitzy, on the other hand, stated that she even has a wedding dress that Castro stood her up in days before her wedding to Michelle’s father. When asked if Andrade would request the photographs of her and Castro, she simply replied, “No, they are not mine, they are his.”

The conversation then turned to Andrade’s health, as she revealed that she is still recovering from an aneurysm she has been dealing with for several months. “When I finish working, I get very sick, I feel exhausted, and I get too tired from the light,” she shared.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Mitzy and Castro’s relationship has been in the spotlight. In May 2023, Mitzy disclosed that she has six suitcases belonging to Castro, which has caused significant friction between them. While Castro accused Mitzy of stealing the suitcases, Mitzy clarified that Castro had left them at her house. However, with years passing without any response from Castro, Mitzy has warned her not to beg for them anymore.

Mitzy has called on Castro to retrieve her belongings, but she has also stated that she would only deliver them to avoid any further issues. It is believed that the suitcases contain various dresses and photographs, although it remains unclear whether these images involve Yolanda Andrade, as she claims.

In the meantime, Castro’s alleged feud with actress Lucía Méndez has added to the speculations surrounding her personal life. However, no official statement has been made regarding this matter.

As Yolanda Andrade and Mitzy continue to make revelations about their alleged relationship with Verónica Castro, the public remains curious to learn more about the true nature of this love triangle and the evidence they claim to have.

