Shortage of skilled workers: Two million vacancies, but fewer and fewer job seekers

Two million vacancies, but fewer and fewer job seekers

Status: 19.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

The demand for roofers, who also install solar systems on houses, has increased sevenfold within a year (symbol image)

While the number of job seekers fell across Germany, the number of vacancies rose by 139 percent between 2010 and 2022. This is reported by the IAB from Nuremberg. The demand for workers is increasing, especially in the climate and energy sectors.

Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit suitable workers: “While there were only 0.17 vacancies per jobseeker in 2010, this figure rose to 0.56 vacancies by mid-2022,” explained the Nuremberg Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) on Wednesday. The greater strain on the labor market affects all occupational areas and geographically especially southern Germany: “Here the number of vacancies already exceeds the number of people looking for work,” explained the IAB.

According to the IAB, the number of vacancies rose massively in the period under review: by 139 percent to around two million. At the same time, the number of job seekers fell by 28 percent to around four million.

For companies, the search for workers is not only more difficult, but also noticeably more expensive. “A doubling of the tightening of the labor market increases company recruitment costs by an average of 13.7 percent, which is due to a lower number of applications, a longer duration of the personnel search and a higher number of search channels,” explained IAB employee Martin Popp.

Parental allowance and spouse splitting

The job portal Stepstone registered a boom in May, especially in climate jobs. Depending on the job title, there were up to twice as many job advertisements on the portal in May 2023 as in the same month of the previous year, according to the company.

For example, the demand for roofers who also install solar systems on houses has increased sevenfold within a year. We are also looking for mechatronics technicians for refrigeration technology, electrical engineers specializing in energy and building technology, solar technicians and heating engineers.

Fatal immigration bureaucracy

According to Stepstone, not only experienced specialists and master craftsmen are in demand. “Training will start soon, and then it will be shown again that the demand for young people is unbroken,” said Stepstone labor market expert Tobias Zimmermann.

According to the Stepstone Salary Report 2023, the gross median salary in the skilled trades occupational group is 39,956 euros. According to the portal, employees in Germany could expect comparable salaries in the climate trade. The median is the value that is exactly in the middle of all values. This means that there are exactly the same number of salaries that are lower and higher than the median salary.

In the new WELT podcast “Das Denk Deutschland”, Forsa Managing Director Thorsten Thierhoff and WELT Editor-in-Chief Ulf Poschardt talk about the current debates every week – between public and published opinion. And that on the basis of empirical survey data. ThoseJoin the podcast among others Spotify, Apple, Google, Deezer or directly by RSS-Feed.

