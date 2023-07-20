Hot: Rome and Rieti the cities with the most red stamps, 11 from July – Medicine

Rome and Rieti were the Italian cities with the most red dots from the beginning of summer until today: they counted 10 each, 11 with those scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 20 July. Four other cities in central Italy follow with 9 red dots to date, but which will become 10 tomorrow: Florence, Perugia, Frosinone and Latina. This is what emerges from the data of the Bulletin on the risk of heat waves, published by the Ministry of Health and elaborated in collaboration with the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Region.

In the ranking of the hottest cities there are then Bologna and Viterbo, which up to now have 8 red dots, which only in the case of Viterbo will rise to 9 tomorrow, while in Bologna it will return to yellow.

The bulletin constantly monitors the heat-related risk levels of the population in 27 Italian cities starting from the end of May. The first heat wave was recorded at the end of June but did not lead to red spots, which instead concentrated starting in July.

