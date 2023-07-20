Stiftung Warentest: The smartphone with the best display in 2023

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

An important aspect when buying a smartphone: that Display. In times when the mobile phone is no longer only used for making calls and texting, but also for video chats, streaming, gaming, mobile office and Co., the mobile phone screen plays an important role. So which smartphone has the best display?

Smartphone displays tested by Stiftung Warentest

A possible answer to this provides Stiftung Warentest. Since 2018, the consumer organization 395 smartphones examined – also with regard to theirs Displays. In addition, the basic functionsdie Camerathe battery packdie handling and the stability of the different mobile phones rated. The results of this test appear at irregular intervals in “Test” magazine (last in the July 2023 issue). A database is also available online with all mobile phones tested since 2018.

read too

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smartphone of 2023

Both screensdie 15 percent of the overall grade made up, among other things, the display qualitydie legibility with different ambient light, the Contrastdie brightnessdie sharpness and the color space judged. were also taken into account design elements such as rounded corners or cut-outs for the selfie camera or the speaker.

According to Stiftung Warentest: This smartphone has the best screen

The pleasing result: From the Of the 178 smartphones still available, 84 had a very good display. Among the mobile phones tested from 2022 there were even a model that received the perfect sub-grade of 1.0 and thus – at least according to Stiftung Warentest – has the best display.

This is the rather unknown Sony Xperia 1 IV*. The mobile phone offers one 6.5 inches big screen with 1644 x 3840 pixels resolution, which the experts from the consumer organization had nothing to complain about. The OLED-Display allows 4K with a Pixel density of 643 ppi (pixels per inch) and 120 Hertz refresh rate. It is Always-on and consists of scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus.

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: This smartphone has the best battery of 2023

Other smartphones with a very good display

But: Despite its very good screen, the Sony Xperia 1 IV might not be the best choice. So it achieved in the test by Stiftung Warentest Overall the quality rating “good” (Grade: 2.1), but just his Basic functions disappointed the professionals (quality rating “satisfactory”, grade 3.0). Also the The battery was comparatively weak (also “satisfactory”, grade 2.6). For that was next to that very good screen also the Handling very goodwhile it is in the test categories Camera and stability anyway for that Quality rating “good” enough.

Die overall better test results scored, however two unsurprising test winners: the iPhone 14 Pro* and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra*. The two cell phones also have very good display and also in the other test categories with the quality rating “good” or better cut off:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: iPhone with the best display

Apple iPhone 14 Pro – smartphone (128 gigabytes, in silver) – 1008.00 euros on Ebay*

Quality rating at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.6)

Basic functions: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Camera: “good” (grade: 1.6)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.1)

Battery: “good” (grade: 2.3)

Handling: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

Stability: “very good” (grade: 1.5)

Note: Availability and price in the shop may vary

Samsung Galaxy S23 with the best display: S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – smartphone (256 gigabytes, in green) – 939.00 euros on Ebay*

Quality rating at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.6)

Basic functions: “good” (grade: 2.1)

Camera: “good” (grade: 1.6)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.2)

Battery: “very good” (grade: 1.3)

Handling: “very good” (grade: 1.5)

Stability: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Note: Availability and price in the shop may vary

read too

This is the smartphone with the best camera 2023 – according to Stiftung Warentest

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

