Pictures of Bebi Dol from her youth | Fun

A photo of Bebi Dol from her younger days appeared on social networks, the singer was not recognized by many.

Dragana Šarić, whom everyone knows as Baby Dol, it gained fame in the 1990s. She comes from an artistic family, and her father was the jazz musician Milisav Šarić. The singer started her career at the end of the seventies in the band “Tarku”, then formed the band “Anoda Ruž” with Goran Vejvod, and then dedicated herself to a solo career.

She became famous with the tracks “Rudi”, “Hajde da…”, “Ljuta sam”, “Brazil”… while the song “Mustafa” was declared the song of the year back in 1981. After that, she continues to achieve more and more success, and in 1983 she recorded the album “Rose and Blood”, and that year she won the award for the best debut album.



In her career, she has been awarded many times for her work, and many consider her to be one of the most outstanding artists in our region. In 1991, Bebi Dol represented Yugoslavia at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Brazil”, which remains a big hit to this day.

According to the tabloids, today in is in a difficult financial situationand recently, after a long time, she appeared in public with a cap and with a wig on her head, visibly thin and with sunglasses. The singer used to have a completely different styleand in a photo from the past, which appeared on a portal that deals with variety shows, many did not recognize her.

