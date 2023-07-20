Home » Bundesliga: Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg
Sports

Bundesliga: Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg

by admin
Bundesliga: Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg

Bundesliga

Just one day after it became known that Christoph Freund would take up his post as sporting director at Bayern Munich on September 1, Red Bull Salzburg presented his successor. As Austria’s series champion announced on Wednesday, the 40-year-old German Bernhard Seonbuchner will give up his position as sporting director of the Red Bull Academy and switch to the “Bulls”.

19.07.2023 18.43

Online since yesterday at 6:43 p.m

Seonbuchner, who will be officially presented when he takes office in September, spoke of an exciting challenge in a club broadcast. “It is important to continue the successes of the past few years with the special Salzburg way. I’m really looking forward to my future role as sporting director at FC Red Bull Salzburg. It is a great honor and a huge privilege for me to be able to perform this function.”

In any case, Seonbuchner knows the club inside out, having held various positions at the academy and FC Liefering since 2010. After various coaching and coordinating jobs, the holder of the UEFA Trainer Pro license took over the position of youth leader in 2017. Around three years later, the German was appointed overall manager of the sports department for the Red Bull Academy, the Youth League team and the cooperation club FC Liefering.

In any case, Salzburg Managing Director Stephan Reiter sees a good solution for the future. “After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that we actually have the best successor solution for Christoph Freund in-house. With this commitment, we have not only set the course for the future, we are also consistently continuing on our Salzburg path,” said Reiter.

You may also like

The state could invest up to 6.4 billion...

Napoli, Politano: ‘I want to play more, my...

The trips of Meloni and Tajani to Egypt,...

Zverev was again accused of being beaten on...

Soccer Player Cristian Sacaza Reveals Controversy with Diego...

Naples, steps forward for Osimhen renewal: possible inclusion...

Is this a football player? Arsenal’s billionaire signing...

Reijnders al Milan, ‘mio padre mi mostrava Gullit...

Rapid is subject to Union in the Berlin...

Wimbledon 2023: Henry Searle could be ‘fast-tracked’ into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy