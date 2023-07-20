Bundesliga: Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg

Bundesliga

Just one day after it became known that Christoph Freund would take up his post as sporting director at Bayern Munich on September 1, Red Bull Salzburg presented his successor. As Austria’s series champion announced on Wednesday, the 40-year-old German Bernhard Seonbuchner will give up his position as sporting director of the Red Bull Academy and switch to the “Bulls”.



19.07.2023 18.43

Seonbuchner, who will be officially presented when he takes office in September, spoke of an exciting challenge in a club broadcast. “It is important to continue the successes of the past few years with the special Salzburg way. I’m really looking forward to my future role as sporting director at FC Red Bull Salzburg. It is a great honor and a huge privilege for me to be able to perform this function.”

In any case, Seonbuchner knows the club inside out, having held various positions at the academy and FC Liefering since 2010. After various coaching and coordinating jobs, the holder of the UEFA Trainer Pro license took over the position of youth leader in 2017. Around three years later, the German was appointed overall manager of the sports department for the Red Bull Academy, the Youth League team and the cooperation club FC Liefering.

In any case, Salzburg Managing Director Stephan Reiter sees a good solution for the future. “After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that we actually have the best successor solution for Christoph Freund in-house. With this commitment, we have not only set the course for the future, we are also consistently continuing on our Salzburg path,” said Reiter.