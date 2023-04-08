How do you explain the reaction force of the group, which was able to come back after being down 0-2?

We retook a goal at the start of the second half, but we believed in it. We knew that we would have situations, we said to ourselves that we had to continue to attack, to press them, to play higher. The coach told us to react and what we did, even if it was after their second goal. The most important thing was the reaction, that’s what we’re going to remember tonight.