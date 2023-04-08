Home World Milan stopped 0-0 by Empoli
Milan stopped 0-0 by Empoli

Milan stopped 0-0 by Empoli

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

A penalty given and then removed, a goal awarded and then disallowed. A Milan seduced and then abandoned, the one that wants to take advantage of Inter’s draw in Salerno and has to settle for a 0-0 home draw with Empoli. AND…

