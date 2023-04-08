After the Co.The Council of State suspended the effects of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023, by which President Gustavo Petro assumed for 3 months the functions of the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission and the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission, the Stadium Manager released the draft of the new policy of the public service.

Through his Twitter account, the Colombian president shared a seven-page document with which he seeks to establish Policies and guidelines to promote the efficiency and competitiveness of the residential public electric power service

According to the draft, they seek the participation of the wholesale market, so “the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) will design the necessary mechanisms so that users and demand aggregators can voluntarily offer reductions or disconnections of demand in the Wholesale Energy Market with the objective of giving reliability to the National Interconnected System, supporting Firm Energy Obligations, reducing prices in the Energy Market and the costs of restrictions”,

Another point establishes Energy Purchases for the Regulated Market, so the CREG will regulate the framework applicable to energy purchases for the Regulated Market, in order for all users to obtain the benefits of competition in the Wholesale Market. de Energía and reduce your exposure to fluctuating stock prices.

Similarly, the document states that the Government will take “measures to reduce losses in special areas. In order to promote efficient management in distribution systems and especially in special areas, Network Operators (OR ), as those in charge of executing loss recovery and maintenance plans, they must model generation schemes with photovoltaic solar systems with or without storage systems in each of the circuits associated with the special areas that are within their marketing market. with different operationally feasible penetration scenarios”

Complete document:

