▲ Ye-ryeong Kim, Spokesperson for People’s Power (Newsis)

On the 8th, the power of the people is related to the expulsion of Seoul City Councilman Jeong Jin-sul, who was the floor leader of the Democratic Party of Seoul City Council, on the 8th. It has to be made clear to you.”

In a commentary on the day, spokesman Kim Ye-ryeong said, “It was belatedly known to the media that the Seoul Metropolitan Government of the Democratic Party expelled City Councilman Jeong Jin-sul, who was the floor representative of the Seoul Metropolitan Council on the 3rd.” It is the highest level of punishment,” he said.

Spokesman Kim said, “On the 4th, the day after the expulsion, City Councilman Jeong Jin-sul submitted a letter of resignation to the Seoul Metropolitan Council for ‘health reasons’.” .

“The Democratic Party has apologized to the public for the issue of sexual violence by regional governors such as Ahn Hee-jeong, Chungcheongnam-do Governor in 2018, Busan Mayor Oh Geo-don, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in 2020,” he pointed out. .

He emphasized, “In April of last year, Rep. Choi Kang-wook was punished for sexual harassment remarks, and in May, Rep. Park Wan-ju was expelled for a sexual assault case. It is a shameful ‘genealogy’ of the Democratic Party.”

Spokesman Kim said, “Isn’t the reason for hiding the reason because Seoul City Councilman Jeong Jin-sul was an aide to Chung Cheong-rae, one of the top members of the Democratic Party, and he was also a person who took on an important role as the floor leader of the Democratic Party of the Seoul Council?” “If there is a victim, the Democratic Party Covering my family will be a ‘secondary harm’.”