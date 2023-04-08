Anyone who has treated themselves to an ultra-short-throw projector is almost certainly looking for a suitable high-contrast screen so that they can also use the projector during the day. Usually you are here quickly at 1000 €. The 100 inch tall Formovie Fengmi Leinwand costs less than half and also offers slats to eliminate ambient light and unwanted reflections.

You can get them at Banggood.com 100 inches contrast canvas with Coupon for 496,79 € on offer from the EU-Lager.

For just 496,79€ you get the 100 inch ALR ultra short throw screen from Fengmi with a thin 9 mm aluminum frame Banggood.com on offer.

Specifications of the Formovie Fengmi Fresnel Screen

Formovie Fengmi Fresnel ALR-Projektionleinwand Size 100 inch, rollable Art ALR (Ambient Light Reflecting) aluminum frame 0.9mm, segmented Gain-Factor 1.0 ambient occlusion value 85% viewing angle 50° Color Mineralgrau aspect ratio 16:9 Dimensions 2232 x 1263 x 25 mm projection surface 2214 x 1245 mm Material Aluminum alloy, PET Model S10FFNN

high contrast screens

In order to get the best possible, highest-contrast and projected image with good black values, one can hardly avoid high-contrast screens. Regardless of whether you use a conventional projector or are looking for a special screen for ultra-short-throw projectors. Depending on the size, you can quickly end up with several hundred euros.

A white wall or a normal reasonably cheap 100-inch screen for ~299€ is enough to get started. During the day, however, you quickly reach the display limits. And depending on the projector, even here the black levels in dark rooms are often not as crisp as one would like.



(Example of a high-contrast screen from our past test years)

The next logical step is therefore a high-contrast screen. The greyish screens directly have a visibly better contrast ratio. However, you should still pay attention to the projector brightness here, so that the picture does not suddenly appear too dark. In terms of price, you are now quickly in a price range that is almost painful and sometimes costs as much as the projector actually used.

At the latest when it is supposed to be a high-contrast screen for an ultra-short-throw projector, depending on the size, it is already at ~1000€ and higher.

ALR high contrast screen? What is this again?

ALR stands for Ambient Light Reflecting. The aim here is to eliminate the scattered light and to improve the black values ​​of the picture without a great loss of brightness in the picture. Likewise, the reflections of the light/the projected images should be guided directly to the eye to be viewed.

Pictures explain more than a thousand words. At least that’s what they say. In the case of a slatted screen, however, this is actually the case. A normal screen is straight, the reflecting light spreads downwards, upwards and partly to the sides and causes reflections. The picture also deteriorates when there is light in the room or hitting the screen from above/from the side.



(Schematic representation of slat screens)

A slatted screen is specially made for ultra-short-throw projectors, it is not suitable for conventional projectors.

Has an ultra short throw screen small lamellae (Fresnel-Structure) across the screen surface. I know you can’t explain a word with the same word. introduce yourself small triangles or, for that matter, the structure of a 3D printer Riemens or one toothed belt before. This Triangles run from left to right across the entire canvas surface. light from above can like that blocked become and that projected light/image will in correct angle for the viewer reflected. Through the same gray coloring the screen also gives a visible better contrast ratio.



(Slats of the Fengmi ultra short throw screen)

With a high-contrast screen, or even more specifically an ultra-short-throw screen, you can also enjoy the content you are projecting during the day without having to accept any compromises in image quality.

100 inch ALR canvas with 8 layers

ALR stands for Ambient Light Reflecting. The goal here is that scattered light to eliminate and the black levels of the Pictures to improve without great loss of brightness of the image. Likewise, the reflections of the light/the projected images should be guided directly to the eye to be viewed.

There are also screens with the suffix CLR. This means ceiling light rejection and should also prevent the light in the room, especially from above, and thus also achieve good viewing during the day.

Die 100 inches big screen comes in rolled up state to you that aluminum frame is in section disassembled. The outer packaging is correspondingly smaller, but the screen has to be assembled and stretched on site.

With the narrow 0.9mm width and 2 cm thick aluminum frame results in one screen von 98,2%. Thanks to the slats, a value of ~85% when it comes to swallowing and preventing ambient light goes.

Die usable image area after wall mounting with the aluminum frame is included 2214 x 1245 mm.

The canvas consists of total 8 layerswhere the outermost layer dull is. This prevents reflections from the lenses of the projector as well as reflections on the surrounding walls and ceilings. This technique is from Appotronic patented.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

If you want to achieve the best possible picture with your ultra-short-throw projector, you cannot avoid a special screen. In terms of price, the 100-inch offshoot is significantly more attractive than most providers. Here and there, however, there will certainly be suppliers or manufacturers that we don’t have on our radar that cover a similar price segment.

Whatever the case, Fengmi is definitely one of those manufacturers and companies you’ve heard of when it comes to ultra-short-throw projectors. Accordingly, the quality of the canvas should be as advertised. This is where buyer feedback comes into play: The reviews on Banggood’s website itself are quite positive and certify the better representation of daylight suitability.

From our own experience we can speak for owners of ultra-short-throw projectors to buy such a screen. The result is visibly better, especially if you want to use your projector during the day.