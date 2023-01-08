Summary:With the accelerated implementation of the “Class B and B management” measures, the demand for travel such as returning home for the New Year, visiting relatives and friends, and sightseeing will be released intensively. During the Spring Festival, civil aviation traffic will quickly recover from a low level and climb, and the market will recover and passenger traffic will increase significantly. During the Spring Festival travel this year, various airlines increased their capacity to increase their flight capacity, and at the same time gradually resumed increased international and regional flights.

With the accelerated implementation of the “Class B and B management” measures, the demand for travel such as returning home for the New Year, visiting relatives and friends, and sightseeing will be released intensively. During the Spring Festival, civil aviation traffic will quickly recover from a low level and climb, and the market will recover and passenger traffic will increase significantly. During the Spring Festival travel this year, various airlines increased their capacity to increase their flight capacity, and at the same time gradually resumed increased international and regional flights.

China Eastern Airlines: 2023 Spring Festival transportation capacity will be restored to 87% in 2019

China Eastern Airlines plans to invest in 753 aircraft for the Spring Festival travel this year, with a planned average daily flight of more than 2,900 and plans to implement more than 6,000 overtime flights.

Aiming at the market for returning home to visit relatives, China Eastern Airlines changed some of its routes in the Northeast to direct flights, focusing on adding routes in popular markets such as the Northeast, Northwest, and Southwest. Combined with hot markets, China Eastern Airlines will open 20 new routes during the Spring Festival travel period, including Beijing Daxing to Changchun, Xiamen, Changsha, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen to Shenyang, Qingdao to Changbaishan, Shenzhen, Jinan to Yanji, Fuzhou to Chengdu Tianfu and other flights. The adjustment and optimization of aircraft models is also a key measure of China Eastern Airlines to ensure the Spring Festival travel. China Eastern Airlines has placed multiple A330 and other wide-body aircraft in hot markets such as Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Sanya for departure operations, implementing “smaller models for larger” flights There will be 2,434 flights, involving Beijing Daxing-Sanya, Shanghai Hongqiao-Xi’an, Shanghai Hongqiao-Chongqing, Shanghai Pudong-Changchun and other routes.

During the Spring Festival travel season, China Eastern Airlines’ international routes will also usher in a new batch of resumption and encryption. From January 23, China Eastern Airlines will add Shanghai Pudong-Melbourne flights, reaching 3 flights per week; during January, Shanghai Pudong-Budapest, Shanghai Pudong-Auckland, Shanghai-Sydney and other flights will increase to 3 flights per week. Throughout January, China Eastern Airlines plans to increase its weekly passenger international routes to 48 and 184 flights.

China Eastern Airlines is intensively promoting the gradual recovery of international flights in light of the international market situation and the guarantee preparations of foreign airports. In the near future, it is also planned to add flights from Shanghai to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Male and other destinations. The existing Shanghai-Pudong-Bangkok, Kunming-Phnom Penh, Kunming-Ho Chi Minh, Hangzhou-Manila, Qingdao-Dubai, Wenzhou-Rome Wait for the encrypted execution of the route plan.

China Southern Airlines: Increase capacity in Shanghai to ensure passenger travel

Combined with the market demand in Shanghai and East China, China Southern Airlines plans to increase capacity at Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong airports, increase the number of inbound and outbound flights to 582 during the Spring Festival travel period, the maximum number of daily outbound flights is expected to be about 96 flights, and the peak number of seats invested is about 1.85 10,000 seats, with sufficient capacity to ensure the safe and smooth travel of passengers.

During the Spring Festival travel season, China Southern Airlines focused on increasing routes from Shanghai to Kunming, Chengdu, Guiyang, Chongqing and other southwest regions; Changsha, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Nanning, Zhuhai, Shantou and other routes in the central and southern regions. In addition, China Southern Airlines will launch wide-body passenger aircraft with larger passenger capacity on some flights from Shanghai to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing Daxing, Urumqi, Sanya, Chengdu and other routes to provide passengers with a more comfortable and safe flight experience.

Juneyao Airlines: Nearly 10,000 domestic flights are expected to be implemented, and nearly 400 international flights are planned to be implemented

Juneyao Airlines is actively deploying its capacity to make sufficient preparations. It is estimated that during the Spring Festival travel season, more than 9,700 domestic flights will be carried out, and it plans to launch wide-body aircraft on routes to key destinations such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Sanya. The capacity of concept routes and return routes in labor exporting areas such as Chifeng and Hanzhong has been launched to meet the diverse travel needs of passengers. In terms of international and regional routes, Juneyao Airlines will also plan to implement nearly 400 flights during the Spring Festival travel season.

After announcing the resumption of daily Shanghai Pudong-Phuket, Thailand and Chiang Mai, Thailand flights from January 18, JuneYao Airlines resumed daily Nanjing-Phuket flights from January 22. This route is not only the only regular passenger flight in the direction of Phuket in Nanjing, but also enables Juneyao Airlines to fly three times a day in the direction of Thailand during the Spring Festival travel season. In addition, Juneyao Airlines is also increasing its transport capacity on regional routes. On the basis of one daily Shanghai-Macau flight, it will add an additional daily Shanghai-Macau direct flight from January 18 to February 5; Five direct flights to Shanghai-Taipei will be resumed starting today.

In addition to three scheduled flights to Thailand every day and the enhanced Macau and Taipei routes during certain periods of time, Juneyao Airlines currently continues to operate international and regional flights departing from Shanghai, Nanjing, Zhengzhou and other places, including 3 flights per week to Helsinki, Finland, and 3 flights per week. Flights to Japan (Osaka and Tokyo), Singapore twice a week, Bangkok Thailand and other international destinations once a week, and Hong Kong twice a week. In the future, Juneyao Airlines will continue to apply for the addition/resumption of other international and regional routes, including Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, etc., depending on policy optimization and adjustment and market demand.

Spring Airlines: 14,000 flights are planned to be carried out and a number of international and regional routes will be resumed one after another

During the Spring Festival travel season, Spring Airlines plans to carry out 14,000 flights and carry more than 2.7 million passengers. Judging from the current ticket data, the top five routes out of Shanghai in terms of passenger load factor are Shihezi, Yutian, Seoul, Jiagedaqi, and Dunhuang.

Spring Airlines resumed the Shanghai-Hong Kong, Shanghai-Taipei, Shanghai-Phuket, Guangzhou-Chiang Mai, and other routes from January. In the future, it plans to resume Shanghai-Singapore, Shanghai-Bangkok, Guangzhou-Phnom Penh and other routes. At present, there are 18 international and regional routes operated by Spring Airlines. The destinations include: Hong Kong, China, Macao, China, Taiwan, Seoul, Incheon, Korea, Tokyo, Japan, Narita, Japan, Osaka, Kansai, Bangkok, Thailand, Chiang Mai, Thailand. Phuket in Thailand, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Singapore, etc.

In order to further meet the needs of international and regional passengers, Spring Airlines will gradually resume a number of international and regional routes. Shanghai Pudong to Hong Kong will resume on January 14, with a daily schedule; Shanghai Pudong to Taipei will resume on January 15, and the schedule will be 1/2/4/5/7; Shanghai Pudong to Phuket will start on January 18 Resumption, the schedule is every day; Guangzhou to Chiang Mai resumes from January 18, and the schedule is 2/5/7 every week.

