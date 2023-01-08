According to some rumors in the Palace, King Charles III discovered he had a terrible disease for which there is no cure. Here’s what happens…

According to official sources, Elizabeth II died of natural causes due to advanced age, last September 8th. To find the woman’s dead body it was his daughter Anna who had been looking after his mother for some time. However, many are convinced that, although her death certificate was also published, that was not the case. Illnesses within the royal family are treated with the utmost reserveensuring that they are not leaked or publicly disclosed.

Indeed, there were not many who knew the real health conditions of Prince Philip when he then died in 2021 following some heart complications. The man had discovered he had prostate cancer in 2018 which had greatly debilitated him. Moreover, he had heart problems. Shortly before his death he had undergone a very delicate operation whose chances of survival were very low.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, many subjects of the United Kingdom looked forward to their taking the throne William and Kate as not only was the man never much loved but he was also considered too old for the package of responsibilities that the role entails. To dispel any doubts about this, Charles, who became King Charles III, he set up his reign very rigidly. In this way, he wanted to convey to his subjects an image of solidity and strength, even taking very harsh measures such as the ousting of his son Harry and his brother Andrea from the titles.

Now it seems that even Carlo would have been diagnosed with a terrible health problem. This would throw the royal family into crisis who recently lost his queen and now could quickly lose his king too. This news raises many concerns not only to the other members of the family but also to the entire English kingdom. Let’s find out what King Charles II has.

The king’s disease: that’s what he has

According to some rumours, Charles III would be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which would lead the royal family to face serious problems in managing a terrible disease like this. In fact, this one it is a degenerative disease which leads to total loss of self.

The doubts would have arisen to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who he would have noticed increasingly serious memory lapses in man.

At the moment there has been no official confirmation from the royal palace and, yet, not even any denial. However, updates are awaited from the royal family team.