News

In Lampedusa three new landings during the night: 109 people arrived on the island

Three new landings of migrants in Lampedusa where 109 people landed during the night. All the small boats departed from Sfax, Tunisia. The patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza and the Capitaneria came to their aid. On the first dinghy there were 37 migrants (including 5 women and 2 minors) fleeing from Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Mali.

On the second there were 33 (8 women and 3 minors) and on the third there were 39 (15 women and 6 minors). They were taken to the contrada Imbriacola hotspot where there are 996 people compared to 398 places available. Yesterday 430 were transferred.

