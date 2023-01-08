Three new landings of migrants in Lampedusa where 109 people landed during the night. All the small boats departed from Sfax, Tunisia. The patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza and the Capitaneria came to their aid. On the first dinghy there were 37 migrants (including 5 women and 2 minors) fleeing from Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Mali.

Shipwreck of migrants off Lampedusa: one infant and two adults died edited by the Palermo editorial staff

06 January 2023



On the second there were 33 (8 women and 3 minors) and on the third there were 39 (15 women and 6 minors). They were taken to the contrada Imbriacola hotspot where there are 996 people compared to 398 places available. Yesterday 430 were transferred.