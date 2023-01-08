Listen to the audio version of the article

The Austrian multinational Benteler has launched the new Holon brand to relaunch its ambitions in the global business of autonomous and electric mobility for the mobility of the future. The new minibus, designed together with the Italian Pininfarina and presented at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 in Las Vegas, is able to move autonomously through city streets, with a maximum speed of 60 km/h and with a range of about 290 kilometres.

The mover has been specifically designed for on-demand services, such as ride-pooling and ride-hailing, as well as regular scheduled services. The first pilot project has already been announced: it will be launched in Germany with the Hamburg Hochbahn, the second largest public transport company in the country. In the United States, the testing of the first vehicles will instead be entrusted to the supplier of mobility solutions Beep. Other application areas and future customers include private institutions such as universities, airports, and national parks.

Autonomous, digital and sustainable

The mover features Level 4 Autonomous Driving based on Mobileye Drive, the industry’s first commercial system, and is upgradable Over The Air. The scalability of the vehicle is ensured by a trio of features that help it make the right decisions along the way: an advanced sensing system that uses several redundant sensors, innovative mapping technology and a formal model.

Sustainability is an integral part of the Holon project, it is no coincidence that the mover uses an electric drive and great attention was paid to the use of sustainable materials throughout the development process.

Designed for maximum inclusiveness

The vehicle stands out for its asymmetrical design that combines maximum functionality, recognition and inclusiveness. The minibus was in fact conceived with a sufficiently large space to accommodate a maximum of fifteen passengers and a wheelchair. The slightly staggered seating arrangement is meant to offer a sense of privacy and at the same time meet all safety requirements