Home Business Ces 2023: Holon, the self-driving mover signed by Pininfarina, makes its debut
Business

Ces 2023: Holon, the self-driving mover signed by Pininfarina, makes its debut

by admin
Ces 2023: Holon, the self-driving mover signed by Pininfarina, makes its debut

The Austrian multinational Benteler has launched the new Holon brand to relaunch its ambitions in the global business of autonomous and electric mobility for the mobility of the future. The new minibus, designed together with the Italian Pininfarina and presented at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 in Las Vegas, is able to move autonomously through city streets, with a maximum speed of 60 km/h and with a range of about 290 kilometres.

The mover has been specifically designed for on-demand services, such as ride-pooling and ride-hailing, as well as regular scheduled services. The first pilot project has already been announced: it will be launched in Germany with the Hamburg Hochbahn, the second largest public transport company in the country. In the United States, the testing of the first vehicles will instead be entrusted to the supplier of mobility solutions Beep. Other application areas and future customers include private institutions such as universities, airports, and national parks.

Autonomous, digital and sustainable

The mover features Level 4 Autonomous Driving based on Mobileye Drive, the industry’s first commercial system, and is upgradable Over The Air. The scalability of the vehicle is ensured by a trio of features that help it make the right decisions along the way: an advanced sensing system that uses several redundant sensors, innovative mapping technology and a formal model.

Sustainability is an integral part of the Holon project, it is no coincidence that the mover uses an electric drive and great attention was paid to the use of sustainable materials throughout the development process.

Designed for maximum inclusiveness

The vehicle stands out for its asymmetrical design that combines maximum functionality, recognition and inclusiveness. The minibus was in fact conceived with a sufficiently large space to accommodate a maximum of fifteen passengers and a wheelchair. The slightly staggered seating arrangement is meant to offer a sense of privacy and at the same time meet all safety requirements

You may also like

Samsung Spain posters show that the Galaxy S23...

The oil companies: no extra margins, the increase...

Technology Weekly | Luo Yonghao and investors fight;...

Why is the financial market applauding as the...

As the Spring Festival approached, the price of...

Accurate and powerful monetary policy, financial services have...

Gui Haoming: The paradox of the allotment of...

Italiandesign at Ces 2023: Climb-E concept not only...

Pesenti, raise on energy: 50 million on historic...

Sales, the first signs are positive: more people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy