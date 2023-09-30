Home » Man Shot and Seeks Help at Nearby Pharmacy
Man Shot and Seeks Help at Nearby Pharmacy

A man arrived at a nearby pharmacy seeking help after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. The incident took place near the intersection of Melchor Guaspe and 16th streets, according to initial reports. The victim, who was traveling in a white Sentra vehicle, stopped at the pharmacy to request assistance.

Authorities were immediately alerted of the situation through emergency numbers. They were informed that a man had been shot in the shoulder and that the vehicle he was traveling in had also been targeted multiple times.

Upon receiving the distress call, both the Municipal Police and State Police swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area to secure it. Meanwhile, paramedics provided crucial first aid to the injured individual before transferring him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

In order to preserve the necessary evidence related to the attack, members of the Ministerial Police arrived at the scene to process and document the surrounding area.

The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the assailant(s) remain unknown. Investigations are currently underway, with authorities working diligently to uncover more information about the incident.

Residents in the area are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to the local authorities.

