Home » Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in Grünheide
Business

Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in Grünheide

by admin
Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in Grünheide

The Tesla factory in Grünheide.
dpa

At Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW, the concern is deep in front of the US competitor Tesla. The board members in Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Munich fear that the technological gap to the electric car manufacturer is at least two, more likely five years. On top of that, Tesla is currently selling more electric cars than all German vehicle manufacturers combined. The factory in Grünheide, which initially made the headlines with scandals and rule-breaking, also seems to be running. Tesla’s first production facility in Europe now employs more than ten thousand people and is expected to produce more than 5,000 cars a day. At least that’s what the car manufacturer says, which gives the impression that Tesla is on the road to success.

See also  Resolution 49 of 05/22/2023 - Authorization of expenditure and stipulation of the multi-year contract for the provision of the night-time on-call service of the cultural institutes

You may also like

Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in...

Welfare State in mourning, manager Matteo Romagnoli died

Why can US stocks get rid of the...

Inflation could settle between four and six percent

Isybank: Intesa Sanpaolo’s new digital bank revolutionizes mobile...

Italgas: plan from 7.8 billion to 2029. Gallo:...

In May, the national economy continued to recover,...

Crisis at St. Gallen company – VAT introduces...

Circular economy, renewable energy from organic waste from...

Confcooperative: “In Italy 3 million undeclared workers with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy