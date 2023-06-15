Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in Grünheide

The Tesla factory in Grünheide. dpa

At Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW, the concern is deep in front of the US competitor Tesla. The board members in Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Munich fear that the technological gap to the electric car manufacturer is at least two, more likely five years. On top of that, Tesla is currently selling more electric cars than all German vehicle manufacturers combined. The factory in Grünheide, which initially made the headlines with scandals and rule-breaking, also seems to be running. Tesla’s first production facility in Europe now employs more than ten thousand people and is expected to produce more than 5,000 cars a day. At least that’s what the car manufacturer says, which gives the impression that Tesla is on the road to success.