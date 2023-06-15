We went from having 262 municipalities to only 44 to better manage the country

The head of the Nuevas Ideas fraction, Christian Guevara, referred to the approval of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, through which the number of mayoralties was reduced, going from 262 to 44, in order to obtain a more efficient territory.

“We approved the restructuring of the municipalities, we went from having 262 mayors to only 44 to better manage the country. We are a small country, it was illogical to have 262 municipalities, some did not even meet the number of inhabitants to be municipalities,” Guevara explained.

The regulation was approved by the Legislative Assembly with 67 votes in favor and ratified by President Nayib Bukele, this Wednesday, favoring the distribution of resources and contributing to local development, especially of the most vulnerable sectors.