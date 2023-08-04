Should worse cinema seats cost less? That’s what Blue and Pathé say

Should worse cinema seats cost less? A decision has been made in the USA – that’s what Swiss cinema chains say

An American cinema group tested the sale of film tickets, which cost more or less depending on the quality of the view – just like it is known from theater performances or concerts. A well-known Swiss chain does not seem averse to the idea.

The view of the cinema screen is not equally pleasant everywhere in the hall.

Bild: Getty

It’s a sentence that cinema ticket sellers haven’t said so often in years: “There’s only room in the front row.” The two blockbusters “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are currently making the tills ring (CH Media reported).

