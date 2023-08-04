Should worse cinema seats cost less? That’s what Blue and Pathé say

0
Should worse cinema seats cost less? A decision has been made in the USA – that’s what Swiss cinema chains say
An American cinema group tested the sale of film tickets, which cost more or less depending on the quality of the view – just like it is known from theater performances or concerts. A well-known Swiss chain does not seem averse to the idea.
The view of the cinema screen is not equally pleasant everywhere in the hall.
Bild: Getty
It’s a sentence that cinema ticket sellers haven’t said so often in years: “There’s only room in the front row.” The two blockbusters “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are currently making the tills ring (CH Media reported).
See also "Three Arrows" to Expand Demand, Optimize Supply, and Stabilize Expectations - How to "Promote Consumption" Policy to Break the Blocks- China Daily