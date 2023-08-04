Trump in Washington court, against him 4 counts. First hearing of the trial on 28 August

World

The former president pleads not guilty. The four counts are linked to alleged attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 vote, including the assault on Congress by his supporters

The first hearing in Donald Trump’s trial for attempting to subvert the 2020 election results has been set for August 28, at 10 am. Judge Moxila Upadhyaya presented three possible dates, in addition to August 28, that of the 21st and 22nd. The prosecutors, who have already announced their intention to have a speedy trial, have chosen August 21st, the defense on August 28th. The first hearing will be presided over by District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is in charge of the proceedings.

On Thursday at 10 pm in Italy (4 am local time) Donald Trump was formally accused of trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections, which culminated in the assault on Congress. Attorney Jack Smith brought four counts of charges against the former president: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding; and conspiracy against citizens’ civil rights.

All four counts are related to the former president’s alleged attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 vote, including, as mentioned, the storming of Congress by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

The transfer

As was the case for the other two indictments, first in New York and then in Miami, the transfer from the golf resort of Bedminster, New Jersey – the summer residence of the tycoon – to the court in Washington was carefully coordinated between the authorities and the staff of Trump, which includes Secret Service agents who are responsible for his safety as a former president. Federal Protective Service vehicles have been deployed along Constitution Avenue, while US Marshals Service agents have strengthened the protection of prosecutors following the case and barriers have been erected in front of the entrance to the courthouse to control any influx of demonstrators.

The capital’s police have anticipated that the arrival of Trump, the former president who returns to Washington as a defendant, could cause “road closures, traffic problems” and temporary parking bans in the area.

No arrest

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya summoned the former US president to notify him of his third indictment, for the case which was instead entrusted to District Judge Tanya Chutkan. No arrest or handcuffs, but the former president will be electronically fingerprinted and identified, with date of birth, address and Social Security number. During the proceedings, the former presiding defendant will be assisted by attorney Todd Blanche. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the four charges against him: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – i.e. Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory – obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against civil rights. .

Defense and counterattack

Meanwhile, Trump defends himself outside the Chamber. “It is impossible to have a fair trial in Washington, where over 95% are anti-Trump.” Trump himself writes it on Truth Social, a few hours before the scheduled hearing in the federal court of the capital, invoking the transfer of the proceedings to a more “impartial” venue. “The latest bogus case brought forward by Joe Biden the trickster and the mad Jack Smith will hopefully be transferred to an impartial venue, such as the neighboring state of Virginia, where there are no political prejudices,” he said again, proposing the postponement of the trial in the most conservative state. Even Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, in a television interview explained that he will be asked to transfer the trial: “There are several options, West Virginia is close,” he said, explaining that in this state the electorate, and therefore the basin in which to fish for potential jurors is more “diversified”, while in Washington “95% is for Biden”.

“I need another indictment to ensure victory,” Trump provoked on his social media Truth. “Now I’m on my way to Washington to be arrested for contesting a corrupt, rigged, stolen election. It is a great honor, they arrest me for you », continued the tycoon addressing his supporters.

Then a precise accusation against Biden and the Democrats: «It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic party, the ‘corrupt’ Joe Biden, told his attorney general to accuse the main (by far!) Republican candidate and former president of the United States, me, with all possible crimes so as to force him to spend all his money on defense ». This writes the former president in a post on his social media Truth on the day of his court appearance in Washington. “The Democrats don’t want to run against me otherwise they wouldn’t have started this unprecedented exploitation of justice,” thundered the tycoon.

Joe Biden will not follow up on Donald Trump’s arrest. The US president himself said so when answering a question from the accompanying journalists after returning from a bike ride to Rehoboth Beach, where he is spending a few days of vacation with First Lady Jill.

