Shunwang Technology Unveils AI Companion Engine at ChinaJoy Exhibition

Highlights of ChinaJoy Exhibition: Shunwang Technology Releases AI Companion Engine

Recently, the 20th China International Digital Interactive Entertainment Exhibition (ChinaJoy) concluded at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Shunwang Technology, the parent company of Hanwei Xinheng, the organizer of ChinaJoy, showcased its prowess in exhibitions, interactive entertainment, cloud computing, and AI.

ChinaJoy has evolved from a single game exhibition to become a leading global platform in the digital entertainment industry. This year, the exhibition fully showcased the new developments in the industry, spanning 11 exhibition halls with over 120,000 square meters of exhibition area and attracting a total of 338,000 visitors. Shunwang Technology took advantage of the event to release several major initiatives.

One of the highlights was the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Shanghai Hanwei Xinheng Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Beijing Kustaf Culture Development Co., Ltd. to co-create the “ChinaJoy Music Festival.” This collaboration aims to create a dynamic and creative music event for Generation Z, combining the elements of “games, animation, technology,” and “music” to explore new modes of interactive entertainment.

Shunwang Technology believes that Generation Z is the main consumer group in China, and by leveraging ChinaJoy’s platform, they can further enrich the entertainment methods and lifestyle choices of this generation. Additionally, this partnership will strengthen the connection between brand owners and Generation Z users.

Another significant signing during ChinaJoy was the strategic upgrade agreement between Shunwang Technology and China Mobile Migu. This agreement focuses on all-scenario strategic cooperation, particularly in cloud gaming, cloud Internet cafes, and metaverse bases. Shunwang Technology will provide Migu with technical capabilities in the e-sports field, while Migu will offer a full set of cloud game services for ChinaJoy. The collaboration aims to create a new 5G cloud gaming ecosystem by deploying edge computing technology, enabling more flexible and efficient resource allocation.

AI was a major highlight of ChinaJoy, and Shunwang Technology unveiled its AI companion engine, “SPICE” (Shunwang Personal Intelligent Companion Engine). At the ChinaJoy AIGC conference, Shunwang Technology demonstrated the capabilities of its personal intelligent companion application, “Shunwang Lingxi” (SAGA-Shunwang Advanced Gaming Assistant). “SPICE” is a full-link capability engine that enables intelligent companions to have unique thinking ability, evolve emotions and personalities, and make independent decisions. Industry experts believe that game companionship is a valuable business scenario in generative AI, and Shunwang Technology is leading the way in the leisure and entertainment sectors.

As a technology industry group focused on multi-dimensional development, Shunwang Technology sees vast opportunities in e-sports technology services, cloud computing, and interactive entertainment scenarios. The integration of these industries will provide a steady stream of growth for Shunwang Technology‘s future development.

