SIAL (Shenzhen) 2023: Leading the Food and Beverage Industry with a Theme Exhibition Area of Prepared Dishes

2023 SIAL (Shenzhen) Opened a Theme Exhibition Area of ​​Prepared Dishes to Lead the Food and Beverage Industry

From August 28th to 30th, the world‘s largest food and beverage exhibition event – SIAL (Shenzhen) was unveiled at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). This exhibition brought together more than 1,200 domestic and international exhibitors, showcasing over 60,000 kinds of food and beverage products. It aimed to showcase the latest developments, brands, and innovative products in the industry for professionals and consumers in the global food and beverage industry.

SIAL (Shenzhen) aimed to build a communication bridge between cutting-edge food technology and ancient food culture. It successfully met the psychological expectations of young consumers from Generation Z who seek innovation, change, and uniqueness. The exhibition highlighted three major themes: “new”, “extraordinary”, and “special”.

Under the theme of “new”, SIAL (Shenzhen) showcased products with innovation at their core. These unique products skillfully responded to market changes and led the trend. For example, “Huajianqing” fruit wine revolutionized the traditional mode of using grapes as the main raw material for wine making. It introduced diversified fruits, injecting new vitality into the drink. This new beverage captured the preferences of young consumers with its low-alcoholism and smooth taste. Additionally, the brand emphasized brewing with fruits cultivated in the soil of Chongming Island in Shanghai, advocating the concept of returning to the original food. This added to the product’s market recognition and cultural charm.

The theme of “extraordinary” broke the routine from the perspective of design or taste. These products were not only beautiful and delicious but also brought a new experience to the market. For example, Yuhe Foods created the Dragon Boat Festival limited edition “mousse rice dumpling” for Haidilao. It combined the taste of traditional rice dumplings and mousse, presenting a compound taste of “like rice dumpling but not rice dumpling”. Further understanding the preferences of their target audience, Yuhe Foods developed the “Hawthorn Wagyu Mousse”. This fusion of the hot pot representative “fat cow” and “hawthorn” satisfied consumers’ novelty hunting psychology and improved user memory.

The theme of “special” focused on food brands with geographical indications and distinctive local characteristics. Several government and industry association pavilions exhibited a series of special products on this theme, including “Baoshengyuan”, “Shengmaotai”, “Beeheyuan”, and other “century-old” brands of Guangzhou Baoshengyuan Co., Ltd.

SIAL (Shenzhen) also set up a special theme area called the “Prefabricated Vegetable Track”. It gathered well-known prefabricated vegetable enterprises such as Xinliangji, Guangdong Zhenniuguan, and Guolian Aquatic Products. The prepared vegetables industry has become an important indicator in Guangdong, the largest province of prepared vegetables in the country. The output value in 2022 is estimated to reach an astonishing 54.5 billion yuan.

Additionally, the exhibition actively introduced international elements. At least 10 international pavilions displayed representative hot styles and new products from various countries. Products from ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to western developed countries such as France, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy showcased their local characteristics.

SIAL (Shenzhen) expanded our understanding of the food industry with an international and diversified perspective. It served as not only a display platform for new products but also as a highly anticipated weather vane that guided the future development trend of the food industry.

