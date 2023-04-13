Listen to the audio version of the article

A new aseptic line for the bottling of soft drinks, support for the actions envisaged by the road map to eliminate the carbon footprint. The strategy of Sibeg, a Catania-based company that has been producing and distributing all The Coca-Cola Company brand products in Sicily, is based on these two lines. A supported and shared strategy A strategy shared by Intesa Sanpaolo, from which Sibeg obtained a loan of 10 million euro, with the support of the Supportitalia Guarantee, the extraordinary instrument of the Sace Group envisaged by the “Aid Decree” to support liquidity needs and investments by Italian companies with difficulties created by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

«Ours is an ambitious goal: to become a carbon neutral company with zero emissions by 2026 – explains Luca Busi, CEO of Sibeg Coca-Cola – we have planned an important multi-year investment plan, with the aim of arriving on time at the appointment with this epochal revolution. Thanks to the funding of 10 million euros, we will not only support the actions envisaged in our road map to zero the carbon footprint, but we will support the birth of the new aseptic line for Sibeg bottling. This will mean strengthening the Sicilian plant, expanding production and employment. A courageous operation, in a highly critical and uncertain period, which we wanted to undertake with the aim of giving a strong signal to the territory in which we operate”.

The transaction, which will support and strengthen Sibeg’s “green” development strategy, was structured by the mid-cap Corporate Finance department of the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking division of Intesa Sanpaolo and is based on the S-Loan ceiling which Intesa Sanpaolo reserves projects that meet precise criteria of respect for the environment and reduction of consumption which, in this specific case, are the achievement of carbon neutrality and the strengthening of the use of renewable energy sources.

«The ability of companies to understand and govern their impact in environmental, governance and social terms – explains Alessandra Florio, Emilia-Romagna and Marche Regional Director of Intesa Sanpaolo – is central to projecting them into an increasingly competitive market. For us, as the first Italian bank, supporting those companies that focus on sustainable growth and ESG criteria is a duty and a responsibility, as well as a satisfaction, which allows us to play an active part in the creation of collective value. It is no coincidence that already in 2020 we activated a credit limit of 2 billion euros for the new S-Loans, which joins the credit limit of 8 billion for investments in the Circular Economy, aimed at supporting corporate initiatives towards the sustainable transition”.

«We are proud to support Sibeg in this important project which sees it engaged in the total abatement of carbon emissions – said Antonio Bartolo, regional director Sud Business network of Sace -. Sibeg is a leading and historical reality in the Sicilian production panorama, which Sace has already supported in the past in its internationalization process and which we are happy to accompany also in its green transition, in line with the objectives of the Insieme 2025 industrial plan, which sees them engaged in the sustainable development of Italian companies”.