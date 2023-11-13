Signs that a company is being taken over – and stocks are rising

Stocks that are bought up tend to rise, making identifying these stocks early a potentially profitable investment strategy. artpartner-images/Getty Images

Acquisition targets tend to explode after a deal is announced, which is why getting started early is important.

Bank of America analysts have broken down the four things they look for in potential takeover targets.

They have also highlighted the twelve stocks that have all the ingredients for a takeover.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

There are few catalysts that are almost guaranteed to drive up a stock’s value. Surprising earnings, the launch of a successful product, or even the departure of a despised leader are known to drive stock prices higher.

Share this: Facebook

X

