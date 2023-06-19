Home » Silver’s prospects are brightening
Business

Silver’s prospects are brightening

by admin
Silver’s prospects are brightening

A few weeks ago, the gold price scratched a record high – silver is still a long way from that. However, fundamental reasons speak in favor of a significantly higher price in the long term.

Anyone who bought silver at the height of the first Covid panic in March 2020 was lucky: From a low of $12 per troy ounce, the price of silver has soared to more than $29 in just five months.

See also  On July 26, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.67%, and the net inflow of southbound funds was 1.012 billion Hong Kong dollars that day | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Car2X: Green wave in Munich

Pernigotti wins the case: the “Pepitas” are imitations...

Nice weather: Majority for Swiss climate protection referendum

Breton: car incentives are not used to have...

Shen Peng, CEO of Shuidi Company, was elected...

Haefner sells a good 8% stake to Peter...

Flying taxis, the Archer-Stellantis project becomes operational. The...

Consumers no longer spend too much to make...

Tourism, expected over 212 million visitors

OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy