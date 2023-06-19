Silver’s prospects are brightening

8
A few weeks ago, the gold price scratched a record high – silver is still a long way from that. However, fundamental reasons speak in favor of a significantly higher price in the long term.
Anyone who bought silver at the height of the first Covid panic in March 2020 was lucky: From a low of $12 per troy ounce, the price of silver has soared to more than $29 in just five months.
See also On July 26, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.67%, and the net inflow of southbound funds was 1.012 billion Hong Kong dollars that day | Daily Economic News