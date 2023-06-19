A couple from Croatia adopted a child and ended up in prison Info

Zoran Subošić and his wife Azra adopted a child from the Congo, and then ended up in prison in Zambia for several months.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/WBIR Channel 10/hrt/printscreen

Zoran Subošić, an adoptive child from the Congo visiting HRT, spoke about the months-long forced stay in Zambia, the prison, the chaotic trial and uncertaintyand which followed four Croatian couples in their attempt to become parents. Before the interview, his wife Azra Imamović Subošić spoke:

“For years we tried to have a child, went to Petrova and privately, it became exhausting for me and Zoki, who felt guilty that I had to go through it, and couldn’t help it. We were sitting by the sea when he suggested that we might adopt a child,” she said.

Then she spoke about children adopted by Croatian couples.

“All the children quickly relaxed, Mariela started calling me mom the next day, they were preparing her for that, she had our photo. We explained to the children where we were going – “we are going home”, to the plane. However, we were stopped at the airport, they took our luggage off the plane and took us to the office for questioning, then we went to the police station. The worst place in the world is that the detention center, dirty with no windows, huge cockroaches, spiders, no water, no light, we covered ourselves with scarves to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes because of malaria. I didn’t know where Zoki or Mariela were, that was the worst,” he continues the story:

“We had water and bread to eat, we didn’t think of anything but our husbands and children, but we agreed not to talk because we would cry immediately, and there was no need. There were 50 of us in one small space. You cry at night when you don’t you can fall asleep, you can only hear women crying. It’s like a barn, there is no running water, you pour it from a bucket, a small yard is surrounded by a wall, and chickens are slaughtered in it, while billions of flies enter our noses and eyes, he says.

She also told what the moment looked like from the courtroom when they brought the children.

“When they brought the children, we all cried“, the judge saw their reaction. Mariela was blowing kisses, the judge said that this was an emotional moment, and the children recognized each other.”

At the end she said:

“It’s wonderful for us now, we’re with friends and family, what we longed for six months is now a reality, it’s wonderful to be at home.

(World)

