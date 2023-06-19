Where can you buy over the counter ketamine? Questions and answers about ketamine News Berlin – News Berlin Shopping Current news on the Internet

Ketamine, formerly known primarily as a painkiller and anesthetic, then discredited as a psychedelic drug and now a new hope in the treatment of severe depression, is a substance with many faces. Read here the most frequently asked questions and answers about this active ingredient.

* Application and effect

The preparations are supplied in injection vials. Most pharmacies do not sell a powder. The pain-relieving effect lasts about 20 minutes. Within this period, the sensation of pain is almost completely suppressed.

* Why can you only buy liquid ketamine?

The reason you can usually only buy liquid ketamine is that medical use requires it only as an injectable solution. In this context, it is mainly used to induce anesthesia and as a painkiller. People who use the active ingredient as a drug report that they gently heat the liquid in the oven or microwave until it vaporizes, leaving a pure powder.

* Is Ketamine Addictive?

There is currently no evidence that this compound causes physical dependence. However, if used frequently, it can become psychologically addictive. Pronounced craving and withdrawal symptoms such as fear and tremors then often lead to further consumption. Since tolerance also develops quickly, repeated consumption requires an increase in dose in order to achieve the desired effect. With long-term consumption there is a risk that short-term memory and episodic memory will be impaired. Frequent consumption can also affect the central nervous system.

* How does ketamine make you feel?

High doses can lead to extreme conditions including near-death experiences. You feel detached from your own body. Some consumers report the feeling of walking through a tunnel towards a bright light. This drug-induced twilight state is also known as the “K-hole.” Those wishing to buy ketamine to use in psychonautical experiments should avoid consuming hot drinks or food while it is taking effect, as the body’s warning signals will no longer reach the brain. Caution is also required when listening to loud music: Since under the influence of the drug it is no longer possible to perceive certain frequencies, permanent hearing damage is possible. The state of intoxication usually lasts one to two hours.

* Is there an antidote?

Unfortunately, there is no real antidote that is able to stop the effects immediately. A doctor should be consulted if you feel unwell after consumption or if there are signs of an overdose. A useful medication to dampen the effect is the active ingredient midazolam. This drug from the benzodiazepine group reduces side effects such as hallucinations and restlessness.

* Where to buy ketamine?

In Germany, Switzerland and Austria, this active ingredient requires a prescription. In these countries, however, it does not fall under the Narcotics Act. This active ingredient is not available to private individuals in pharmacies, as it is only given to doctors and hospitals. It is a well-known anesthetic that has been used for minor surgical procedures or in emergency medicine for many years.

* Why are so many people suddenly wanting to buy ketamine?

Studies have shown something very remarkable: the drug has a strong mood-enhancing effect. This makes it interesting for people with depression, because this effect usually only occurs after a few weeks with classic antidepressants. In addition, many people experiment with psychoactive substances. Although most doctors advise against such use, some interested parties remain undeterred. There have also been reports of its use as a party drug, although this seems inadvisable due to the strong reality-distorting effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

