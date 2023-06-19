Home » Getting full and protecting the environment at the same time? food of the future
Health

Getting full and protecting the environment at the same time? food of the future

Getting full and protecting the environment at the same time? food of the future

The food of the future should contain less meat and sugar. Meat is produced ecologically unfavorable, sugar is unhealthy. Less food should be wasted; we throw away an indecent amount of food that is intact. The protein intake should come more from insect meal, because insects produce a comparatively large amount of protein from comparatively less food. Add to that laboratory meat made from stem cells, algae, and jellyfish are said to be nutritious and plentiful if they can be rid of toxins.

In 2019, a commission of scientists designed a “Planetary Health Diet” menu that aims to combine healthy eating with reducing agricultural environmental damage. According to this, 2,500 calories would be available for each person every day, divided into a quarter liter of milk, 50 grams of beans or lentils, 300 grams of other vegetables, an egg every five days, 230 grams of grain, 200 grams of fruit, 200 grams of different types of meat and fish .

