Silvia Sardone blurts out with Gad Lerner: “You are just poor sad communists”

Business

by admin
Cartabianca’s bet was the ring where they faced each other Gad Lerner e Silvia Sardone on a divisive topic like April 25th.

The furious quarrel between Gad Lerner and Silvia Sardone at Carta Bianca

The journalist Gad Lerner during the heated discussion he did not spare harsh attacks on the political world: “But today when we talk about Soros usurer, ethnic replacement, naval blockade, when they make fun of the partisans with ‘parmesan take me away‘, reminding him government lobby slogan of the exponents who now declare themselves anti-fascists, you are sick of that supremacist nationalism, I say this to the honorable Sardone, which in Erdogan, Putin and Orban manifests itself exactly with this language. So we are no longer talking about fascism but about that disease”.

The Northern League Silvia Sardone losing patience, towards the provocative words of Gad Lernerhe answered: “You are just poor sad communists, that you are not even able to say that communism is bad and Stalin was bad. You are sad and false. For me, communism represents absolute evil.”

