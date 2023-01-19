Home Business Simest alongside Doxee to bring the Italian digital transformation to Europe
Simest alongside Doxee to bring the Italian digital transformation to Europe

Doxee finalized the investment agreement with Simest (a CDP Group company dedicated to the internationalization of Italian companies) aimed at supporting the internationalization of Doxee and, in particular, of its Austrian subsidiary Doxee CEE.

The aforementioned agreement is aimed at obtaining from Simest a double support in the internationalization phase of the Doxee Group, as Simest will act, upon the occurrence of certain conditions, both as a lender (up to a maximum of € 2 million), and as a shareholder ( up to a maximum of € 2 million), through the entry, with a minority stake, in the share capital of the Austrian company Doxee CEE following the transfer, which took place today, from Doxee to Doxee CEE GmbH, of the stake representing 90% of Infinica.

In fact, it should be remembered that 90% of the share capital of Infinica, an Austrian technological vendor active in the CCM area, present with its own branches in Germany and Slovakia, was acquired by Doxee on 29 September 2022.

