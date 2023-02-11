Home Business Simpler tax, the pre-compiled form for 2.4 million arrives: the guide
Simpler tax, the pre-compiled form for 2.4 million arrives: the guide

Tax, the pre-compiled forms arrive: the guide

Green light to pre-filled VAT return. The simplified forms that will allow 2.4 million ibusinesses and professionals to view and download your own model with data relating to the 2022 tax year entered directly by the Revenue Agency. After 730 pre-compiled, already available to employees and retirees, they arrive like this new tax simplifications also for VAT numbers.

Dal February 15th it will be possible to modify it, integrate it and proceed with sending. The new feature, available on the portal “invoices and fees” also allows you to calculate and pay the tax and possibly send a corrective or supplementary statement. You can also import the pre-compiled data into your own management systems, so that you can compare them with those contained in your own databases. There annual declaration adds to the other pre-compiled documents for les VAT matches and made available from the second half of 2021, such as the registers and communications of periodic payments (Lipe).

