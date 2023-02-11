A 5-year-old girl, Ayse Kubra Günes, was extracted from the rubble of a building razed by the terrible earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and the Northern Syriacausing thousands of dead. The story with a happy ending comes from the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. The little girl lived with her family in a six-story building. Her brother and her parents were saved by rescuers. But Ayse stayed trapped for seven hours before being rescued. “I’m fine, dad,” she reassures the little girl before being pulled from the rubble (LaPresse).