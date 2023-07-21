Home » Sims activated without our consent: that’s why it’s serious
Business

Sims activated without our consent: that’s why it’s serious

by admin
Sims activated without our consent: that’s why it’s serious

Activating sims in someone’s name without their permission is an invasion of privacy. For example, in 2018 the Privacy Guarantor sanctioned a Tuscan retailer because some of his sub-agents did it, independently, to collect commissions on those customers.

Other investigations by the Guardia di Finanza have instead discovered illegal activations of SIM cards, registered to unsuspecting users, with the aim of using them for criminal activities. A SIM in the name of a third party protects the identity of the real user, who can thus manage illicit trafficking (drugs, for example, or scams) over the phone.

The user should disavow those sims in writing, declare that he has never activated them. Good if you communicate it to Vodafone. However, you could also file a complaint with the police for abusive use of your personal data.

If that’s the case, you’re also entitled to a refund. To obtain it (if the operator denies it) he could activate a free conciliation procedure on the Conciliaweb site.

See also  UK GDP below expectations in April, -0.3% mom

You may also like

Companies – Hardly any applications from companies for...

The Mexican Peso Nears 17 Units Against the...

GBP/USD Faces Pressure as UK CPI Weakens and...

Resolution 36 of 07/18/2023 – Partial amendment of...

Destroyed fiber optic cables: The underestimated consequences of...

5G is a half flop, the reasons for...

Vaccinations – Green light for EU approval of...

Germany Stocks Mixed as DAX 30 Declines 0.17%...

“Minimum salary? Welfarism”. And it’s a storm on...

Artificial turf is booming – but the reasons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy