Sineng Electric: Leading the Way in Clean Energy Development and ESG Practices

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. Highlighted as a Leader in Clean Energy Development by CCTV’s “ESG China Observation”

Under the pressing challenges of an energy crisis, climate change, energy conservation, and environmental protection, the global development of clean energy has become a significant priority. Sineng Electric Co., Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development, manufacturing, and sales of power electronic products, is playing a crucial role in advancing clean energy solutions.

Sineng Electric is engaged in various areas such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, power quality management, and power station development, offering world-leading green technology solutions that aim to create a cleaner, safer, and better future.

Recently, Sineng Electric became the focus of the first episode of CCTV’s “ESG China Observation” program. Hosted by Cao Xuanyi, ESG experience officer, and Zhang Jie, ESG observer and professor at the China Institute of Economic Reform and Development of Renmin University of China, the program visited Sineng Electric and featured a conversation with Yang Chunming, the company’s vice president.

A “Heart” for Photovoltaic Power Generation

The photovoltaic inverter serves as the core component of a solar photovoltaic power generation system. It utilizes power electronic conversion technology to convert the direct current produced by the solar system into alternating current suitable for daily consumption. Additionally, the photovoltaic inverter optimizes the performance of solar cells and ensures system fault protection.

Sineng Electric provides comprehensive photovoltaic power generation solutions. Their product range includes full-power photovoltaic inverters ranging from 3kW to 8.8MW, catering to various applications, such as large-scale ground installations, mountains, water surfaces, industrial and commercial roofs, and residential demand.

Yang Chunming mentioned that Sineng Electric’s Wuxi factory is an intelligent manufacturing workshop in Jiangsu Province. By implementing information systems like MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and WMS (Warehouse Management System), the factory ensures production quality and enhances efficiency.

Empowering the Global Low-Carbon Transition

Yang Chunming highlighted Sineng Electric’s entry into the Indian market in 2017 and subsequent localization efforts. With a dedicated team of over 200 individuals, the company strives to meet the requirements of multiple projects simultaneously. Meanwhile, Sineng Electric continues to deepen its internationalization strategy, expanding its global sales and service network to cover markets in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and America. By doing so, the company contributes to accelerating the worldwide green energy transformation.

Practicing ESG Principles and Envisioning a Green Future

Sineng Electric adheres to its core value of enhancing customer value and makes consistent efforts in product and technological innovation. The company aims to become a world-class green technology enterprise, contributing significantly to the creation of a better Earth.

As a responsible power company, Sineng Electric actively supports environmental governance projects and contributes to education and rural revitalization initiatives. By fulfilling its social responsibilities, Sineng Electric demonstrates its commitment to corporate responsibility.

Zhang Jie, an ESG observer, professor, and doctoral supervisor at the China Academy of Economic Reform and Development at Renmin University of China, commended Sineng Electric as a model for high-quality development and the realization of a modern energy system in China.

ESG and China‘s High-Quality Development

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is a corporate management and investment concept first proposed by the United Nations in 2004. It emphasizes the balanced development of the economy, environment, and society, utilizing capital’s power to address social and environmental issues. The core values of ESG, including economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equity, align with China‘s important strategic objectives such as high-quality development, common prosperity, and achieving carbon neutrality.

In support of responsible enterprise practices and the high-quality development of China‘s economy and society, China Central Radio and Television’s CCTV.com will launch the “ESG China Observation” column in 2023. The program aims to showcase exemplary enterprises, salute responsible entrepreneurs, and inspire other companies to adopt ESG principles, ultimately going beyond business and creating societal value.

