Inps, single check: increases in arrivals

The INPS adjust the amounts of the single and universal check (Auu) and update the payment methods. Families, in fact, are entitled to an automatic increase in the amount of the Auu with retroactive effect, from January 2023. This is what we read in a note which recalls how it is established by the Budget Law 2023 and the conditions for obtaining it are contained in INPS circular no. 41 of 7 April 2023.

In detail, the increase will be recognized in the amount of 50% of the allowance for: i children under one year dependent; each child in the age group from one to three years, in the case of families with at least three children and an ISEE not exceeding 43,240 euros.

In addition, they will benefit from the 50 percent increase le families with four childrenwhile families with disabled people will see the increases envisaged on the basis of the degree of disability for adult children (up to the age of 21) equal to those of minors with disabilities.

But that is not all. The INPS also announces news regarding payments. From the 10th to the 20th of each month, in fact – thanks to a simplified investigation of the applications for Wow – the amount of checks which have not changed compared to the previous month will be paid; while from the 20th to the 30th, that for new applications received in the previous month and for checks which – compared to the previous month – undergo variations due to changes in the conditions of the beneficiary nucleus and of the Isee.

Subscribe to the newsletter

