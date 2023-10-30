Ski pass prices are skyrocketing: this is how the Alpine Skiing World Cup is changing the market

With the start of the Alpine Skiing World Cup, the winter sports season can be considered officially open, awaiting natural snow or the cold that favors the production of artificial snow. Cable cars, cable cars, chair lifts and ski lifts will open on average between the last weekend of November and the first of December.

Dear ski pass, sting from the Alps to the Dolomites: skiing is becoming more and more expensive gianni giacomino, enrico martinet 22 October 2023

Analyzing the new ski pass price lists of Italian ski areas, a significant increase in prices can be seen. An increase in both season passes and, above all, day passes. Introduced as a containment measure during the coronavirus pandemic, online sales are recommended which also guarantees a small “discount”. As regards the Italian mountains, compared to last season, we are talking about average increases of around 8% with peaks of up to 25%. Dolomiti Superski, one of the largest carousels in Europe thanks to its 1,200 kilometers of slopes in 12 different ski areas between Alto Adige, Belluno and Trentino, has adjusted prices by 8% for daily and multi-day passes, and by 3.9% for seasonal workers. For example, the daily “Dolomiti Superski” (Sellaronda) during the Christmas holidays (until January 6th) and then from the end of January to April 1st, costs 80 euros for an adult. The seasonal ticket for adults costs 925 euros (620 from 9 years old). The ski resorts of South Tyrol and Trentino are always in great demand by Italian tourists during the Christmas and New Year period. The increases are due to the increase in energy costs and maintenance of the ski lifts that the managers had to face already last season. Significant increases also abroad, +11.2% in Austria, +9.1% in the Pyrenees, +6.8% in France and +2.9% in Switzerland (this is the average percentage).

In Italy there is an exception: it is Corno alle Scale. On the ski slopes of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines where Alberto Tomba grew up, for the second consecutive year there are no increases. According to the study by the Skipass Panorama Turismo Observatory, the price increases will have repercussions on the entire snow supply chain – accommodation, catering, ski schools, equipment rental, materials – and will be around 25% in high season. The prices for lessons with a teacher have also been adjusted by an average of 15%. In Cortina d’Ampezzo and Plan de Corones, included in the Dolomiti Superski but still independent areas, in high season the ski pass (Christmas, New Year and from the end of January to April 1st) costs 74 euros (67 in low). In Carezza and Val di Fassa, places very popular with both tourists and valley residents, the cost in high season is set at 70 euros (63 in low). In Obereggen, the closest ski resort to Bolzano, Val di Fiemme and Civetta (Alleghe), the price is 66 euros in high season and 60 in low season. In Madonna di Campiglio the price varies from 72 to 79 euros while in San Martino di Castrozza-Passo Rolle the cost of a daily ticket is 64 euros in high season and 58 in low season. In the six ski resorts of Friuli Venezia Giulia the increase was more limited, from 39.5 euros to 44 in high season while the new thing is the fixed cost of 10 euros for juniors aged 8 to 18. For as regards the Breuil-Cervinia – Valtournenche area with the addition of Zermatt in Switzerland, the cost of the ski pass for one day is 83 euros, 303.50 for three days. Without the Zermatt option, the price of a day ticket is 59 euros (half day 47). The season ticket with Switzerland included costs 1,364.50 euros. The “ViaLattea”, therefore Sestriere, Sauze d’Oulx, Sansicario, Cesana, Clavie’re and Pragelato, has increased the price of the daily ski pass while leaving the seasonal ski pass unchanged. The one-day ticket will be 50 euros in high season (Christmas and New Year) and 48 in low season (February). In Bormio until December 22nd the cost is 24 euros per adult, then 47.60 during the holidays and then settles at around 40 euros.